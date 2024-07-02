Second phase of Carilda’s photo exhibit to be inaugurated.

The actions to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of Carilda Oliver Labra’s birth will be significant on July 6th.

The actions to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of Carilda Oliver Labra’s birth will be significant on July 6th, when the second phase of the patrimonial photographic exhibition will be inaugurated at Tirry 81, headquarters of the project Al Sur de mi garganta (South of my throat).

The exhibition will feature testimonial images of the National Literature Prize winner’s encounters with great international and Cuban personalities.

Likewise, a concert in tribute to the poetess by renowned pianist Omar Franco will be held at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument.

As part of the Summer Mode campaign, the provincial Book and Literature Center declared July as a promising month, due to its diversity in literary proposals, according to its director, Efrahím Pérez Izquierdo.

On the same day, July 6th, the Territorial Book Fair will be held in the main park of Jagüey Grande, where the main writers from Matanzas will exchange with the public and the bookstores of Torriente, Agramonte and Ciénaga de Zapata will be present, with expositions and book sales and the participation of cultural projects.

The Territorial Book Fair in Cárdenas is scheduled for Saturday, July 20th, with a great deal of art and literature that highlights the people of Cárdenas and the attendance of the bookstores of the Pearl of the North, Martí, Máximo Gómez and Santa Marta, with headquarters in the central park of the Flag City.

As for Sunday, July 21st, the José Jacinto Milanés Literary Promotion Center organizes its main event on the occasion of the International Children’s Day with the presentation of the book Pájaro añil, by Lourdes Caballero, by writer Maylan Álvarez.

And in remembrance of the Moncada heroic deed, book expo-sales will be held on July 26th in squares and communities of the municipalities of Matanzas.

«The range of events of this summer period, said Perez Izquierdo, opened in the municipalities of Matanzas with the beginning of the Summer Readings, with emphasis on Book Saturday and the presentation of the book Todo lo demás es humo, by Norge Cespedes, together with the popular Concilio de las aguas, in the city of Matanzas.

«In addition, the literary fairs of the José Ramón Zulueta bookstores, in the central park of Colón, and that of El Mayor, in the town of Agramonte, in Jagüey Grande, also stood out.»

Main Books to be presented at the Territorial Fairs and in the summer:

Todo lo demás es Humo, by Norge Céspedes

Poema en Soledad, by Hugo Hodelin

Cuentos de Rocío y Pájaro añil, by Lourdes Caballero

Fray Candil, la pluma del diablo, , by Urbano Martínez Carmenate

Canción invernal de las grullas , by Luis Manuel Pérez Boitel

A mi también me olvidarán, by Maylan Álvarez

Written by María Elena Bayón Mayor.