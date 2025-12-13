The municipal candidacy commission takes office in Pedro Betancourt.

In accordance with the provisions of Electoral Law No. 127, the swearing-in ceremony of the Candidacy Commission in Pedro Betancourt municipality took place, with the presence of Amaury Sobrino Castillo, president of the Municipal Electoral Council, and Louserelis Valle Mestre, member of the Party Bureau in the town.

In statements to our station, Sobrino Castillo acknowledged the significance of the event as a key moment in the electoral process, guaranteeing legality and transparency in the formation of the Commission. He also emphasized the Commission’s responsibility in organizing the nominations of candidates for leadership positions within the territory.