The municipal candidacy commission takes office in Pedro Betancourt.

13 de diciembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

In accordance with the provisions of Electoral Law No. 127, the swearing-in ceremony of the Candidacy Commission in Pedro Betancourt municipality took place, with the presence of Amaury Sobrino Castillo, president of the Municipal Electoral Council, and Louserelis Valle Mestre, member of the Party Bureau in the town.

In statements to our station, Sobrino Castillo acknowledged the significance of the event as a key moment in the electoral process, guaranteeing legality and transparency in the formation of the Commission. He also emphasized the Commission’s responsibility in organizing the nominations of candidates for leadership positions within the territory.

The official added that the fundamental mission of this structure is to ensure the quality of the proposals and the representativeness of those nominated. In this regard, he noted that each candidacy must reflect the interests of the people of Betancourt, in accordance with the continuity of the Cuban sociopolitical project and the principles of ethics and justice that underpin the Cuban electoral system.

Sobrino Castillo also acknowledged the Commission’s collaborative work with local mass organizations and institutions, emphasizing that the swearing-in ceremony, more than a mere formality, marks the beginning of systematic work that demands discipline, transparency, and a collective commitment to improving and safeguarding the Cuban political system.



Written by Yadiel Barbón.







                            

