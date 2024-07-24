Undoubtedly empowered (+audios and photos).

The empowerment of women allows them to insert themselves without great difficulty in a male-dominated environment. Proof of this is provided by those who work at the Matanzas School Bus Base, according to Yusleidys Santana, head of operations at the center.

The Matanzas School Bus Base also welcomes Dunia Grau Lorenzo, a tire and battery technician, who decided to study this profile, although some people consider that it is not suitable for the so-called «weaker sex».

The training of young people is one of the actions carried out in this group. Let’s listen to the feelings of Jennifer Marrero Morales, a graduate in Secretarial Studies.

Written by Tamara Mesa.