25 de julio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Undoubtedly empowered (+audios and photos).

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

The empowerment of women allows them to insert themselves without great difficulty in a male-dominated environment. Proof of this is provided by those who work at the Matanzas School Bus Base, according to Yusleidys Santana, head of operations at the center.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The Matanzas School Bus Base also welcomes Dunia Grau Lorenzo, a tire and battery technician, who decided to study this profile, although some people consider that it is not suitable for the so-called «weaker sex».

…ONLINE AUDIO

The training of young people is one of the actions carried out in this group. Let’s listen to the feelings of Jennifer Marrero Morales, a graduate in Secretarial Studies.

…ONLINE AUDIO

 

Written by Tamara Mesa.

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Rumba from corner to corner from July 24th to 28th in Matanzas.

20 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González

Perico, rebel lineage (+audio and photos).

21 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González

René Fraga Moreno: Teaching and Revolution.

21 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *