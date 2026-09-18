Water in Quantity and Quality, About to Become Reality

A total of 36,000 inhabitants of the upper and middle zones of the city of Matanzas will notice a substantial improvement in water supply starting this weekend, following the completion of an important investment.

It is the laying of an express 13-kilovolt electrical network, capable of feeding the pumping system of the Hormigón and Pedraja tanks, even in the absence of electrical service in the area.

Guillermo Cue Lugo, an official of the Matanzas Aqueduct and Sewerage Company, commented that after the redesign of the feed line and its laying — now concluding — the improvement in service will be instantaneous.

As is known, more than 240,000 Matanzas residents face serious difficulties with water supply, and in that sense investments are being undertaken to guarantee continuous feeding of the pumping areas and also of vital services, through a circuit sectionalization system.

The people of Matanzas are undertaking an important energy transition program with a marked interest in maintaining essential services, while continuing to explore new fronts such as the biomass plant in the Zapata Swamp.