An unprecedented increase in land applications is being registered in Matanzas. Faced with the tightening of the economic blockade, more and more people are turning to agriculture as an alternative to ensure their food security.

This was confirmed by the provincial Agriculture Delegate, Carlos Luis Naranjo, who stated that more than three thousand usufruct agreements have been granted in the first months of the year.

«In the municipal agriculture offices, which are where people’s land applications are processed, we have seen a significant increase in applications recently. People have turned to agriculture, and I believe that is a direct result of the situation created by the blockade,» he emphasized.

However, the official acknowledged that it is a difficult task. The scarcity of resources and the slowness of bureaucratic processes are real obstacles, but the will to cultivate the land is winning out.

«It’s a difficult task. It’s not something that’s done easily, and right now the scarcity of resources makes it even more difficult. But we have more than 800 land grant applications underway for people who have come to request them. In these first few months of the year alone, we have granted more than 3,000 usufruct rights, a figure that even surpasses previous years.»

To expedite the incorporation of these new producers, Naranjo highlighted a key measure from the Ministry of Agriculture.

«Sometimes the processes are a bit tedious and lengthy. The Ministry of Agriculture issued a provisional land grant administration resolution until the official documentation is finalized. This greatly facilitates the person’s integration.»

More than 800 active applications and more than 3,000 usufruct rights granted so far this year. A clear message, according to the delegate: the people of Matanzas are placing their trust in the land as a way out of their difficulties.

Written by Melissa Guerra.