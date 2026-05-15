Matanzas Captain: “The Goal Is the Same “

Regarding the addition of reinforcements, Blanco highlighted the commitment shown by the players since the start of training.

Matanzas captain Eduardo Blanco made it clear that the Crocodiles’ goals remain unchanged as they head into the Cuban Baseball League. After winning the title in the last National Series, the Matanzas team is once again aiming for the top.

“The expectation is the same as we set for ourselves every season, both for the National Series and the Elite League: to make the playoffs and fight for the title,” the player stated, convinced that Matanzas maintains the necessary competitive level to once again contend for the championship.

Regarding the recent change in team leadership, prompted by manager Armando Ferrer’s health issues, the center fielder assured that the team’s work has not been disrupted by Cárdenas’ arrival at the helm.

«The work continues because Cárdenas comes from Professor Ferrer’s school of thought. He has the same ideology and the same teamwork style that we’ve maintained all these years,» he stated. He also offered words of support to the Matanzas-born strategist and affirmed that every victory in this Elite League will be dedicated to him as he continues his recovery.

Regarding the addition of the reinforcements, Blanco highlighted the commitment shown by the players since the start of training camp. He commented that the integration has been positive and the atmosphere within the group fosters the common goal of winning another national title.

«They’ve come with the utmost willingness to help in any way they can. From day one, they showed a positive attitude and a desire to do things right to achieve the goal we all want, which is to win the championship,» the player noted.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández.