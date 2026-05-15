The boiler of the CTE Guiteras Will be inspected tonight

The Government Program for this year includes, within the energy sector, prioritizing the general maintenance of Guiteras, a leading unit of the national electroenergetic system.

Tonight, the inspection of the interior of the boiler at the Antonio Guiteras thermal power plant in Matanzas will begin. This unit left the National Electroenergetic System after suffering water loss.

Engineer Jorge Gómez Chávez, production director, pointed out that on this occasion the economizer—a system that delivers feed water to the boiler drum—will be repaired, as this equipment had a leak. He reiterated that essential elements such as the boiler’s water walls and the recently restored high-temperature reheater will also be examined.

While access to the boiler is possible, even with high temperatures still present, workers from Guiteras and the Matanzas district of the Electric Plant Maintenance Company will carry out more than 120 corrective actions, including cleaning the regenerative heaters. Tonight, they will proceed with inspecting the burners and checking the furnace’s airtightness.

If everything can be resolved on time, as expected, the Yumurina unit could synchronize sometime next Sunday or in the early hours of Monday.

This is Guiteras’s third outage in a short period of time, which, together with maintenance on Unit 1 at Felton, has generated a high deficit, aggravated by the lack of fuel to supply distributed generation—a resource that can provide just over 1,300 megawatts.

The Government Program for this year includes, within the energy sector, prioritizing general maintenance of Guiteras, a leading unit of the national electroenergetic system.

Written by José Miguel Solis