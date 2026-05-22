A Respite for Matanzas Retirees

A new form of payment for retirees in Matanzas will begin next June, according to information released at the Provincial Government Council. The modality is part of a pilot program being studied in the Matanzas Este People’s Council.

The practice will be carried out by non-state entities that have agreed to collaborate with the task. To date, three self-employed workers (TCP) and two MSMEs have been linked, covering the payment of 285 retirees from that People’s Council.

From this point on, the experience will be extended to the rest of the People’s Councils in the municipality. It will likewise be transferred to other territories in the province. They have the necessary regulations in place to carry out the task.

According to experts working on the Yumurino experience, it is possible to extend it to the rest of the province and carry out June payments under this modality. They are also experimenting with linking additional retirees to payment through post offices.

The capital municipality has nine Cuba Post offices, which can take on this task. With the implementation of this initiative — already established in other territories of the country — bank congestion will be relieved.

The major difficulty in Cuba for cashing money held on magnetic cards is the lack of cash in banks, which requires special attention to make this a normal practice.

The attention given to retirees is commendable, as they are a vulnerable sector. This does not mean that everything is solved, because workers suffer the same agony in trying to cash their salaries.