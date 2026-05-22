For the third consecutive year, the Matanzas branch of Cuban Medical Services (SMC) has just received the flag that accredits it as National Vanguard, the highest category of emulation conceived to reward excellent economic, labor, and social performance.

At the ceremony where they received this honor, the collective was recognized with the Jesús Menéndez medal, the high distinction granted by Presidential Decree, in reverence to a history of dedication in Health care devoted to international clients.

«This recognition is the fruit of their daily dedication, discipline, and collective effort. May this distinction be the impulse to continue adding successes and consolidating the prestige of Health,» expressed Leydis Fernández, general secretary of the Provincial Health Workers Union.

Fernández highlighted the leading role of the union sections in achieving goals and any purpose, as done to satisfy or approach foreign currency income plans — funds raised to invest in public health.

«It is our responsibility to promote objectives that favor satisfying the main economic and commercial indicators,» said Licenciada Mercedes García Maceiras, the experienced general secretary of the branch’s union bureau, one of the most prestigious leaders of this organization in Matanzas.

In the main Cuban resort town, foreign travelers can access dentistry, quality of life services, stomatology, X-rays, and also hemodialysis — an exclusive care service only possible in this sun and beach destination.