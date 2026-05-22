The Radiances of Carlos Ettiel

The writer from Jagüey Grande, Carlos Ettiel Gómez, shines like a southern star within the cultural universe of the nation and our province.

To his multiple laurels, he adds the 2026 Carlos Jesús Cabrera National Narrative Award for the text «Exquisite Humidity,» which culminates a trilogy of short story books, also award-winning.

The competition was sponsored by the Provincial Committee of UNEAC in Artemisa, and the jury was composed of Olga Montes Barrios, Reinier del Pino Cejas, and Javier Cruz Roque.

Also during this period, he has enjoyed the publication of the notebook «Hungers,» which received the Manzano Creation Grant and an honorable mention in the Paco Mir competition; as well as «Giro de-mente,» which received an honorable mention in short story in the Artemisa contest in 2025 — both currently in process with Letras Cubanas Publishing House.

Likewise, he received the joy of the publication this year of the humorous décima collection for children «La guajirifinca Decimicantora» by Oriente Publishing House, which joins the digital release of «Lo que no te mata» for children and adolescents by Claymore Publishing House in Chile, as well as his poetry compilation «Más allá de mi verso,» which gathers the work of eleven Cuban writers published by Latido Inquieto, available on Amazon KDP, both digital and print.

Carlos Ettiel Gómez stands out, among various cultural actions, for his projects «Books That Trap,» a reading club for the general public, together with the children’s literary gathering «Polvo de hadas» at the Jagüey Grande bookstore.

The radiance of his talent does not dim. His creative force as a writer, editor, specialist, and cultural promoter transcends his environment to extend without limits toward literature lovers in the country and other latitudes.