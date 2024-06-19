A temporary move (+audio).

As part of the program to reorganize the city of Matanzas and to preserve the heritage value of the Bus Terminal, on September 4th, its services will be temporarily moved to the provincial Railway Terminal.

As part of the program for the reorganization of the city of Matanzas and in order to preserve the patrimonial value of the Bus Terminal, on September 4th its services will be temporarily transferred to the provincial Railway Terminal, according to an exchange of representatives of the sector, with the participation of Roberto Ricardo Marrero, Vice Minister of Transportation in Cuba.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.