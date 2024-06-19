19 de junio de 2024

A temporary move (+audio).

24 segundos atrás Tamara Mesa González

As part of the program for the reorganization of the city of Matanzas and in order to preserve the patrimonial value of the Bus Terminal, on September 4th its services will be temporarily transferred to the provincial Railway Terminal, according to an exchange of representatives of the sector, with the participation of Roberto Ricardo Marrero, Vice Minister of Transportation in Cuba.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

