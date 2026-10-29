Activities for the 333rd Anniversary of Matanzas’ Founding Continue

The celebration of the 333rd anniversary of the founding of the city of Matanzas was the central theme of the Tertulia de Confraternidad, held at the former mansion of the Count of La Diana, on Milanés Street.

The first point of the gathering was the inauguration of the exhibition «Conocernos» (Knowing Ourselves), a selection of pictorial works belonging to the art collection of the Casas de Referencia Patrimoniales de Matanzas Sociocultural Project.

With this display, which carries figures that have shaped our identity and nationality through time, the extensive days of Cuban and Matanzas culture, recently concluded, were sealed.

The organizing board of the activity procured the presentation of a series of pieces in tune with the concept and artistic line of social museology, a branch in which they stand out.

In this exhibition, materials of high historiographic and social value could be appreciated, such as the portraits of the Cuban-Spanish poet Gertrudis Gómez de Avellaneda and of the Major General of the Liberating Army of Cuba, Carlos Manuel de Céspedes.

As for the Tertulia de Confraternidad, it is held in the second half of each month and is attended by intellectuals of the territory, as well as city dwellers who make up the usual public of this space of exchange and learning.

At this multiple gathering intervened the Curator of the City of Matanzas, Leonel Pérez Orozco, as well as other names linked to its historical development, such as professor Clara Emma Chávez.

Likewise, the Atenas Classic Company participated, delivering a masterful lyrical number under the direction of maestro Joaquín Moreno.

Ediciones Vigía also made itself noticed in this brief ceremony with the presence of poets Maylan Álvarez and Alfredo Zaldívar, an invitation they took advantage of to donate books from the publishing house to the work of the house.

Initiatives like this reinforce the importance of guaranteeing the heritage of a city that enjoys an invaluable tradition.