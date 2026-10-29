Serene Joy of Doctor Anel Santana Enríquez

They say the eyes are the doors of the soul. A glance can express more feelings and emotions than the most heated of speeches.

Young doctor Anel Santana Enríquez manages to communicate with people just by resting her eyes on her interlocutor. Without emitting any sound, one already understands that she is someone of gentle, calm temperament and an easy smile.

These qualities that distinguish her from a distance make her an effective communicator who manages to convey confidence and security to her patients.

And nothing better for a child arriving at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital than to come across a specialist with a soft and affectionate manner.

This young physician assures that as a girl she always wanted to be a doctor, although in her childhood games she also played at being a teacher.

Pediatrics soaked into her pores when she did her internships at this institution while in her fourth year of the Medicine program.

«It was the specialty I liked most,» she comments.

In the day-to-day life of a health center where children are treated, she has learned to deal with respect and understanding with the affected family, which is often a victim of desperation before the illness the little one faces.

«Much respect and always offering confidence,» is perhaps her most recurring phrase, marking her daily performance in the Infants’ Ward.

One would think that it is more difficult to diagnose a baby’s illness, since they cannot express in words the ailment that afflicts them, but for Doctor Anel that is not precisely the case.

The pediatrician explains that with a meticulous physical examination, together with the questions to the mother — «a good questioning,» as she likes to say — doctors know with precision the child’s condition.

Given the complex reality the country faces, from which medical institutions are not exempt, Anel assures that she gives no room to frustration, because every day she feels she is doing what she loves.

She assumes her responsibility with the best of attitudes, always offering the greatest effort for the patient’s satisfaction and prompt recovery.