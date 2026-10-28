Minister of Tourism Congratulates the Union of This Sector on Its Day

The head of the Ministry of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, congratulated on his X social network account the National Union of Hotels and Tourism (SNTHT), on the occasion of this October 28, the 31st anniversary of the constitution of this guild.

«In such difficult times we trust even more in this organization, which has been the support and voice of the sector’s workers. Let recognition reach each of its members,» he stated.

The performance of the men and women of the Cuban leisure industry, headed by its union leaders, was also exalted by the SNTHT Secretariat.

«We express our most sincere congratulations and a warm recognition to the members in these more than three decades since its founding,» assured the SNTHT leadership in a letter sent to all who make up the guild in the country.

The text of the letter highlights the work of years, where the union organization has demonstrated dedication to the development of Tourism in Cuba, a strategic sector for the national economy and for showing the world the hospitality, culture, and human quality of our people.

It was assured that «commitment, professionalism, and dedication contribute every day to providing quality attention and to sharing with those who visit us.»

The SNTHT National Secretariat highlighted that this is also a date to thank those who, from hotels, restaurants, agencies, recreational facilities, and other spaces of the sector, make it possible for tourism to move forward, even in the face of present challenges.

They praised all those people who day by day from their posts honor the history of this union and keep alive the work of the Revolution, in the year of the centenary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, undisputed promoter of tourism on the Island.

As recognition of the union’s performance in that collective, the central act for this anniversary took place at the Havana Gran Cohíba hotel; the facility belonging to the Cubanacán trading company is one of those that remain open and with good occupancy.

The organization emerged precisely when in the 90s the Cuban economy touched bottom. Tourism was promoted as a locomotive, and a union was needed as support for its members and for the Revolution.

Its date coincides with the culmination of the Che-Camilo Days. It was, above all, the homage to the Heroic Guerrilla, champion of quality, and to the Lord of the Vanguard, linked to the sphere of services.

Leaders of several generations have recognized that since then they are defined by a human vocation, heir to the essence of a country that has turned solidarity into a major virtue — gestures that became greater when, at Paradiso-Punta Arena, that Varadero hotel, the union bureau secretary proposed donating part of the tips from the employees’ performance to the Cárdenas city hospital, to alleviate the medicine deficit in the midst of the Special Period.

Today, in other times, the organization’s influence is cardinal to ensure success in each of these processes — a good way to greet October 28, has reiterated Julio Enrique Morales Verea, general secretary of the SNTHT.