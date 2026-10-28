When the Response Does Not Wait

These rainy days make us turn our gaze toward those who mobilize promptly and immediately in favor of the common good and praise their readiness to work.

The story, specifically, was starred by a group of workers from the COHISE MSME after a call from the administration of the Faustino Pérez Clinical-Surgical Hospital in Matanzas.

An episode of intense rains that occurred at the beginning of October — which according to the old popular saying is the month that «rots everything» — caused the runoff and stagnation of water toward the entrance hall and other adjoining areas.

The response did not wait: bright and early, Ottoniel Candales, director of COHISE, and several of his colleagues appeared at the site to correct the eventuality and restore vitality to the place.

With cleaning supplies in hand and without measuring the magnitude of the phenomenon, they undertook the task, focused only on rehabilitating, in the shortest possible time, the hospital area, and that without hindering the medical personnel’s own activity.

«It was not easy, but we achieved it,» commented Candales, explaining that they even had to collect the pooled water in the main hall with blankets that they wrung out into buckets and from there, outside.

The carrying out of that task, performed outside the work content of the MSME that today guarantees sanitation in the intensive and intermediate care areas, hemodialysis, and the operating room, is a reflection of the determination of a collective that defends the idea that hygiene is health.