High-Performance Ultrasound Donated to Ciénaga de Zapata Polyclinic

Ciénaga de Zapata – As part of the Umbrella of Cooperation project linking MediCuba Switzerland with the Faustino Pérez Provincial Clinical-Surgical Teaching Hospital of Matanzas, and with the collaboration of the Nueva Esperanza Switzerland group, a high-performance ultrasound device was donated to the Celia Sánchez Manduley polyclinic in this municipality.

The incorporation of this technology will contribute to strengthening diagnosis at the institution, expanding the possibilities of specialized studies, and favoring the timely detection of different conditions, with a positive impact on the quality and timeliness of the medical care the territory’s population receives.

This initiative expresses the value of international cooperation and the strength of solidarity alliances that unite wills, knowledge, and resources in favor of health. Thanks to this shared effort, the benefits of medical technology reach new communities and contribute to strengthening health services, in correspondence with the population’s needs.

Our gratitude to MediCuba Switzerland and the Nueva Esperanza Switzerland group for their solidarity, sensitivity, and commitment to the health of the Cuban people. Every collaboration that materializes in resources, equipment, and better possibilities for diagnosis contributes to people’s well-being and to the development of closer, more timely, and more humane medical care in #Matanzas.