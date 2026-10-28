Energy Matrix Change to Favor Fixed and Mobile Telephony Services in Matanzas

The energy matrix change constitutes the number one priority of the Cuban Telecommunications Company in the province of Matanzas, according to what Gustavo Montesinos, director of the entity’s Territorial Division, reported.

Montesinos explained that given the current situation of the national electroenergetic system, the company is working simultaneously on increasing infrastructure and ensuring the vitality of its telecommunications sites.

In that sense, he specified that this year the installation of ten new radio bases is planned in places without coverage or with insufficient coverage, as well as the increase of 4G technology in another ten sites that today only have 2G and 3G.

The official noted that technological changes are also being executed at four sites with obsolete equipment and the replacement of sixty-one battery banks throughout the provincial territory, which will allow greater autonomy of services in the face of interruptions of the electrical current.

Regarding the impacts the population faces when the power is interrupted, Montesinos detailed that the telecommunications sites have up to three backup routes: the electrical grid, generator sets, and battery banks, although not all have all three.

He acknowledged that during the current energy siege, more than sixty percent of the infrastructure has remained powered off due to lack of electrical service, which limits compliance with quality indicators.

The territorial director of ETECSA reiterated that despite the limitations, the company maintains its commitment to prioritizing the energy matrix change, as it is the path that will allow a sustainable improvement in the provision of fixed and mobile telephony services in the province.