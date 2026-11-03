Águilas and Bendecidos Win on the Day

Las Águilas defeated Los Increíbles 8-7 after coming from behind in the top of the ninth inning, while Los Bendecidos defeated Los Cerveceros 9-6 and maintain their undefeated run in the sixth edition of the Jagüey Grande Baseball League.

In the first game, Los Increíbles were winning 7-6 when Las Águilas scored two runs in the final inning. It is the team’s third victory over the current champions in this edition. The monarchs once again let the game slip away due to defensive errors: they committed five, compared to one by their rivals.

Adrián Gómez was the winning pitcher and Andy Martínez took the loss. For Las Águilas, Mae Alba stood out, 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored; José A. Agüero, 2-for-2 with two RBIs; and Yadiel Calzada and Eniel Hernández, both 4-for-2.

For Los Increíbles, Yaniel González and Brayan Santana stood out, 3-for-2, and Miguel Medina, 4-for-2 with two RBIs.

In the second game, Los Bendecidos struggled to overcome the last-place team. Pitcher Osmani Alonso kept them under control for much of the game, but the team reacted in the final innings. Leonel Barrera’s two-run double proved decisive.

Georvis Mato took the win and Alonso took the loss. Among the winners, Loidel Fernández shone, 3-for-2; Yasmani Cuesta, 3-for-2 with a double and one run scored; Javier Montero, 2-for-1 with a double.

For Los Cerveceros, Yoel Alba stood out, 5-for-2; Liesky Alfonso, 3-for-2; and Erismel Barrera, 4-for-2.

The penultimate matchday of the qualifying phase will be played next Sunday.