Our «Terra,» Our Story

The Festival of the Lens: Fotocanímar 2026 hosted the photographic project «Terra» by Brazilian photojournalist Anderson Coelho from two different perspectives, shown both to Journalism students and to colleagues of the guild.

With the initial lecture he gave to the group of students, he addressed the most technical aspects when taking photos in situations of vulnerability with the foundations of Journalism.

At the same time, he shared some advice about his creative process for producing reportages, based mainly on his experience as a professional in Brazil.

With this exchange under the theme of territories in dispute in Latin America, its author exposed the current economic dynamics of the Amazon through the worldview of great connoisseurs of the phenomenon.

The fruitful encounter converged in an atmosphere of mutual interest, also witnessed by other foreign participants of the event as well as the first vice-rector, Liz Pérez Martínez, representing the House of Higher Studies.

In this way, he continued his presentation in the Meeting Room of the Cuban Association of Artists and Artisans of the province, where he shared his work from a perspective of denunciation and awareness-raising.

This composition of a fascinating visual embroidery gathers images that point to the memory of a resilient nation that lives in community.

In these captures we meet inhabitants who work ceaselessly for the economic stability of their relatives amid a situation that challenges all their capacities.

The independent artist places special emphasis on female empowerment and the responsibility of women before the full burden of the household without State support.

In this section, the creator exhibits how autonomy does not eliminate difficulties and hope does not demand a happy ending, but rather a more feasible future for all.

«I put the camera down at times to have deeper conversations with the testifiers and directly record their impressions, since this is not about a protagonist but about a collective story.»

Also projected in this sequence of photos is the conflict over the rights of indigenous peoples in the face of environmental damage as well as other differences.

With such a solo exhibition, he leaves implicit that any task involving coverage of protests or other types of eventualities becomes a process without a truly concluding moment.

The Doctor of Journalism from the Federal University of Santa Catarina, who was part of the panel of foreign guests of the International Photography Festival and Colloquium, Fotocanímar 2026, demonstrated that ethical treatment makes any work an altruistic action.