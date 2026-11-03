Matanzas Poetry and Trova Head to Mexico

Poet Leymen Pérez and musician and troubadour Alfonsito Llorens will attend in the coming days the Universidad Autónoma Juárez in Tabasco, invited to participate in a cycle of recitals and concerts for ten days in the sister Mexican nation.

Speaking with Llorens, we learned details of that tour.

«We leave on the 12th of this month for an event held by the Tabasco university, which this year is dedicated to trova and the poetry of different Spanish-speaking nations.

«In my case I will participate in the opening with a recital of songs by Silvio and Pablo, authentic and popular troubadours of Hispano-America, and we will also take part in other collateral activities that will allow us to establish relationships with many brother writers and musicians. Cuba will have an important weight in this gathering.»

Is this the first time trova is incorporated there?

«Yes, the prestige of the Nueva Trova Movement is acclaimed by the university students, and we feel happy about this invitation.»

Recognized in Mexico, Leymen holds the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz International Poetry Prize with his book Los países de la noche, among other national laurels, and his books have been published and presented among the Aztecs.

Alfonsito stands out for his versatility in the musical world, with his gifts as a singer, composer, and artistic director, and international awards in Europe, in addition to having performed at other universities in that beautiful land.

The award-winning creators, both vice presidents of the Matanzas UNEAC, have maintained artistic relations for years on Mexican stages.