Attractive Heritage Routes this summer in Matanzas.

The Patrimonial Routes that are developed this summer by the museums of Matanzas stand out for their varied themes and begin at 9:00 in the morning, in a tour of the city and its institutions.

The proposal designed for the family and those interested, with the knowledgeable approval of historians and specialists, was organized with transportation included, when required, at a reasonable price.

The route entitled Route: Matanzas Fortifications takes place on Tuesdays and the departure is from the Junco Palace to the 41st Battalion of Peñas Altas and the Castle of San Severino.

Wednesday’s tour is called Recorriendo mi ciudad with visits to historical places and sites, while Thursday’s tour is called Ruta de las Personas Esclavizadas, which includes the collections of the Museo Palacio de Junco, the Castillo de San Severino and the Museo del Esclavo Rebelde, in Triunvirato.

On Friday, the tour dedicated to the Historic Center of the City is reserved under the name From the Palace to the Theater, which includes a tour of the Palace of Junco, the Plaza de la Vigía and the Sauto Theater, a National Monument.

The Pharmaceutical Museum, a National Monument, whose attractive collections arouse the interest of different audiences, both locals and tourists who visit this important reservoir of French pharmacopoeia, together with the Cuban touch given by its last owner, Dr. Ernesto Triolet, is also part of the Summer Mode campaign.

Its director for several decades, Master Marcia Brito Hernandez, gives us details of this special purpose, saying that «the museum is open to the public from 10:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the afternoon, from Monday to Saturday and from 10:00 to 2:00 in the afternoon on Sundays».

In this regard he indicates, «During this period we attend to children who are transferred from distant places, because although we have gone on outreach work to those sites, it is not the same to see with their eyes this wonder of objects and the place that is so welcoming.

«We receive participants in the patrimonial routes who join the usual activities such as the Pranic Healing meeting, to alleviate and prevent illnesses, as well as to balance, harmonize and transform the body’s processes; the French culture gathering; and the concerts that take place on the last Thursday of each month.»

The Pharmaceutical Museum or French Pharmacy is one of the emblems of the culture in Matanzas. It has the National Awards of Restoration and Conservation of Monuments.

Located in front of the central Libertad Park, in the heart of the city, the Pharmaceutical Museum exhibits more than a million and a half formulas together with utensils and instruments that were used for the handmade production of medicines in the 19th and 20th centuries, a patrimonial relic.

Heritage tours of monuments and historical sites in the city and surrounding areas are progressing successfully.

Written by María Elena Bayón.