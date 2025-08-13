Blood Drive: A Tribute to Fidel.

Donating blood is a noble act that expresses the essence of solidarity and generosity he always championed in all spheres.

In commemoration of the 99th anniversary of the birth of Commander Fidel Castro Ruz, Matanzas’ members of the CDR (Committees for the Defense of the Revolution) held a moving event for voluntary blood donations.



The initiative, organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in the province, brought together around 100 women and men willing to contribute to a vital cause for the community, according to a Facebook post by Norlenis Serpa Santos, the organization’s top representative in the province.

What happened in Matanzas on August 13 not only reflected an act of solidarity, but also symbolized a significant step toward revitalizing the altruistic spirit that Fidel Castro fostered among Cubans during his lifetime.

Donating blood is a noble act that expresses the essence of solidarity and generosity he always championed in all spheres. In this sense, the people of Matanzas demonstrated that the legacy of the undisputed leader of the Revolution lives on in their actions.

On the 99th anniversary of the birth of the undefeated Commander Fidel Castro, the people of Matanzas reaffirmed their commitment to the values of solidarity and humanism he represented to the world.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.