14 de agosto de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Blood Drive: A Tribute to Fidel.

13 de agosto de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Donating blood is a noble act that expresses the essence of solidarity and generosity he always championed in all spheres.

In commemoration of the 99th anniversary of the birth of Commander Fidel Castro Ruz, Matanzas’ members of the CDR (Committees for the Defense of the Revolution) held a moving event for voluntary blood donations.

The initiative, organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in the province, brought together around 100 women and men willing to contribute to a vital cause for the community, according to a Facebook post by Norlenis Serpa Santos, the organization’s top representative in the province.

What happened in Matanzas on August 13 not only reflected an act of solidarity, but also symbolized a significant step toward revitalizing the altruistic spirit that Fidel Castro fostered among Cubans during his lifetime.

Donating blood is a noble act that expresses the essence of solidarity and generosity he always championed in all spheres. In this sense, the people of Matanzas demonstrated that the legacy of the undisputed leader of the Revolution lives on in their actions.

On the 99th anniversary of the birth of the undefeated Commander Fidel Castro, the people of Matanzas reaffirmed their commitment to the values of solidarity and humanism he represented to the world.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.





 












                            

                    Tags:                   

                        
	                    

    

                        

                    

                        



    

            

          
            Más entradas          
        

            

                  

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    The «Communicators of the Centennial of Fidel» detachment was launched in Matanzas.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    14 de agosto de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Tourism Celebration for Fidel’s 99th Birthday.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    14 de agosto de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    UNEAC Begins Fidel Centennial Celebrations in Matanzas.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    14 de agosto de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

            


  


                        



		

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *