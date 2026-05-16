Criticizing from a sniper’s position is easy

It would be good if, before exercising excessive criticism, they would delve into the true causes of our difficulties and step away, a little, from approaches aimed at creating unrest among the people.

The role of a sniper without measuring consequences is a mission that does not ennoble; it is exercising judgment without analyzing the reasons for what is happening; it is pointing at the closest target without digging into the real reason.

I have heard various comments about the shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant from the National Electroenergetic System (SEN). Comments without basis or foundation.

The blame is directed at the government and the leadership of the country and the province; I did not hear a single one aimed at the true cause.

Regarding insufficient generation, I also did not hear any comment related to the fact that in four months only one ship has entered Cuba with fuel, and it was donated by Russia.

Nor that the U.S. will impose high tariffs on any country that supplies fuel to Cuba. Much less that the country has been subjected to a cruel blockade for more than six decades.

I do not know if those who criticize are aware of the 243 measures applied against Cuba by administrations prior to the Trump era, measures aimed at tightening the criminal siege.

Would those critics know that Trump recently issued an executive order that completely blocks the supply of fuel to the Island, and another that penalizes those who trade or invest in Cuba?

It would be good if, before exercising excessive criticism, they would delve into the true causes of our difficulties and step away, a little, from approaches aimed at creating unrest among the people.

That the situation created in the country at this moment allows unscrupulous people, even within the system itself, to twist its course and speculate, profit, corrupt, and create unrest — that is true. But from there to proclaiming us a failed state is a stretch.

A failed state is one that, having everything, does nothing. That is not our case. Cuba fights every day to do a little more, despite our shortcomings.

There are many reasons on our side; one of them is that we are willing to engage in a dialogue among equals, without imposition, without leonine agreements. We are also aware that #TheHomelandIsDefended.

Written by Enrique Tirse Hernández