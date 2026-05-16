Matanzas Maintains Its Aspirations for the 4th Elite League

Matanzas will once again bet on a young and dynamic roster, a formula that yielded results for them in the National Series.

The coaching staff of the Matanzas Crocodiles maintains its aspirations for the Cuban Elite Baseball League following the addition of several reinforcements to the roster.

The goal, according to pitching coach Jonder Martínez, remains to advance game by game until securing qualification for the play-offs.

The coach also acknowledged the difficulties recently faced by the Yumurino team in the tournament held in Mexico, a competition he described as having a high level of competitiveness due to the presence of players with MLB experience.

«We knew it would be difficult. There was a lot of quality, and our pitching was somewhat inferior,» he admitted.

With an eye on the Elite League, Matanzas has precisely reinforced that area with several additions. Among them, José Carlos Quesada, from Villa Clara, stands out, who will take on the responsibility of being the team’s main starting pitcher. Also joining are Daniel Álvarez from Pinar del Río and Sammy Benítez, a pitcher from Granma whom the coaching staff considers a talent with great prospects.

Regarding Benítez, the coach recalled that, despite not posting good numbers in the last National Series, he once ranked among the best pitchers in a previous edition of the Elite League, thanks to his physical conditions and competitive potential.

The strategist explained that the priority will be to maintain control from the mound and fulfill the established roles within the staff.

«The idea is for the pitchers to do their job, keep the score at zero, and then for the offense to respond to secure the wins,» he stated.

Matanzas will once again bet on a young and dynamic roster, a formula that yielded results for them in the National Series.

Speed and aggressiveness on the field appear as two of the main strengths of a team that will try to remain among the protagonists of the Elite League.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández Padrón