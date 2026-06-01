Culture for Everyone in Matanzas During June

The month of June began in Matanzas with the celebration of International Children’s Day at Libertad Park and the Home for Children Without Parental Care. The cultural programming will extend throughout the month and will include activities from all artistic manifestations, announced Noslén González Sosa, Provincial Deputy Director of Culture.

«June arrives and will be a month of important cultural actions for the enjoyment of the people of Matanzas. We will celebrate various events such as the Provincial Library Conference, organized by the Gener y Del Monte Library.

«On the 11th, we will award the ‘Vocación de servir’ (Vocation to Serve) prize, a distinction granted by the provincial branch of ASCUBI in Matanzas to library specialists for their outstanding work in the development of library science in the territory.»

On June 3, the UNEAC social house will host the «Tertulia de la Matanceridad» (Matanzas Gathering). At the mansion on Milanés Street, spaces such as «La guillotina,» «La casa de todos,» «Miércoles de poesía,» and «Café mezclao» will take place.

On June 3 and 4, the City Historian’s Office proposes the International Encounter «Sonora Matancera: Legend and Heritage» to exalt, celebrate, and rescue the heritage of the orchestra founded in Matanzas in 1924. The Office building (formerly the Justice building), the White Hall, and the Sauto Theater will be the main venues for conferences, tributes, exhibitions of heritage objects, and concerts dedicated to the most influential Cuban-born orchestra of the 20th century.

Likewise, the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods and the Cuban Association of Artists and Artisans will once again come together to celebrate Father’s Day «with the fair ‘Arte para Papá’ (Art for Dad) from the 13th to the 19th on the central Calle del Medio, between Jovellanos and Matanzas, with cultural activities led by artisans who are members of ACAA and the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods.»

Teatro Papalote will reach its 64th anniversary on June 21 and will celebrate with the presentation of the play «Brizna» by Guiñol de Remedios at the institution’s headquarters on Daoiz Street.

The performing arts also propose, in addition to the regular programming of theater venues, «Un invento superferolítico,» the premiere of Teatro de Las Estaciones on the 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st. On the 27th and 28th, the Pepe Camejo theater will host «Umbral» by Teatro Tuyo, while on the second and third weekends of June, «Picasso en mi cuerpo» by Novadanza will take the stage at El Mirón Cubano.

In music, the programming at the White Hall stands out, with spaces such as Cinema for children and adults; Trova on the 11th; Peasant music on the 12th; «Conversando con…» on the 18th; and Filin on the 25th, in addition to the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra Concert on the 20th. Likewise, the Provincial Concert Band will dedicate its bandstand concert at the Sauto Theater portal to Ernesto Che Guevara and Antonio Maceo on June 14.

In the province, culture weeks will also take place in various territories, as well as traditional festivals. «From the 23rd to the 29th, the week will be the culture week in Jagüey Grande to honor and dignify the work of the amateur movement and creators in that municipality.

«On June 23, we will celebrate throughout the province, mainly in the city of Matanzas, the traditional San Juan festival in Pueblo Nuevo and La Marina, but also in the people’s councils, in Jovellanos and in Colón, to revitalize this festival of the people of Matanzas.»

From June 25 to 28, Matanzas will host the Atenas Rock Festival, sponsored by the Hermanos Saiz Association, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the AHS in 2026. Rumba will also have its moment this month with the celebration, from the 27th to the 29th, of the second edition of «Minini por siempre» (Minini Forever) «to remember the legacy to Matanzas rumba of Francisco Zamora, Minini, in our communities and cultural institutions.»

June will close with a golden finale with the awarding of the National Dance Prize to Maestra Lilian Padrón on the 29th at the Sauto Theater, a National Monument, «a moment of pride and tribute to Matanzas culture and the mark that Lilian Padrón has left and continues to leave every day on the development of dance in Matanzas.»

On the occasion of the beginning of summer, the system of cultural institutions is working on the creation of a substantial program of actions from communities and public squares, states Noslén. «The inauguration of summer will have a rich cultural program in parks, squares, communities, and our cultural institutions. A design is being created for the enjoyment of our people starting June 27.»

Matanzas culture, despite the aggravated crisis that is striking every aspect of Cubans’ lives, is committed to maintaining proposals that contribute to healthy recreation and spiritual growth for the people of Matanzas.