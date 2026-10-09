Heritage and Historical Archive Join Efforts to Reconstruct the Memory of Matanzas

The Office of Monuments and Historic Sites of the Provincial Center for Cultural Heritage is working on the museographic installation of the Sala de la Ciudad (City Room), belonging to the Palacio de Junco Museum.

Architects Wendy Pérez Lora and Rubier Bernabeu García, members of the project, are working with the letters, capitular acts, the founding plan of Matanzas, and documents treasured by the Historical Archive.

The search is part of a research process that will accompany the design and installation of the new room.

For Heritage specialists, the Historical Archive constitutes a fundamental source due to its work in preserving documents that allow the reconstruction of different stages of local history.

Added to this work is the digitization of the collections — a process that facilitates access to and consultation of materials that for years were only available in their original formats.

The collaboration between both institutions will continue during the different stages of the museographic installation.

As the project advances, specialists may return to the Archive to expand information and locate new documents that contribute to completing the content of the Sala de la Ciudad.

In parallel, the Office of the City Historian and the provincial system of Cultural Heritage are advancing in actions linked to the preservation and digitization of the founding act of Matanzas.

The process will begin next Monday in the morning hours and constitutes another step in the protection of one of the essential documents for understanding the city’s origin.