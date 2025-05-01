In Matanzas, the assault on the Goicuria is evoked 69 years after the heroic action (+audio).

Pioneers of the school symbolically represented the action, carried out by 56 young fighters, 15 of whom, when they failed to achieve their military objectives, were massacred by the regime of the tyrant Fulgencio Batista.

Sixty-nine years after the assault on the former Domingo Goicuría barracks, now a school, a representation of the people of Matanzas commemorated the historic event, which took place at noon on April 29th, 1956, and paid tribute to the martyrs who fell in the event.

As usual on the occasion of the date, pioneers of the school symbolically represented the action, carried out by 56 young fighters, 15 of whom, when they failed to achieve their military objectives, were massacred by the regime of the tyrant Fulgencio Batista.

During the emotional day, with the participation of students, teachers and workers of the schools surrounding the patrimonial institution, local authorities and relatives of the combatants, the courageous organizer and leader of the operation, Reynold García, was remembered in a special way.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.