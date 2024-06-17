Information about enrollment and end of the university course in Matanzas.

For those who enrolled and were granted a career in the Yumurina house of higher studies for the courses by meeting or distance education, the enrollment process begins this June 17th and lasts until the 28th of the same month.

Once this period is concluded, the new academic year 2024-2025 will begin on September 16th for first year students and for continuing students it will be in mid-October.

The academic programs of the University of Matanzas are available for national and foreign applicants and distributed in different modalities and types of courses.

The process is carried out in the secretariats of the faculties of the University of Matanzas and the university headquarters.

Those interested must present their identity card, high school diploma and photocopy of the same and three passport photos.

Written by Melissa Guerra.