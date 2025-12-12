Jovellanos Intensifies Efforts to Stabilize Its Electrical System.

Although the electrical system situation in Jovellanos remains complex, as it is in the rest of the country, local authorities assure that with the systematic work being carried out, they project to resolve most of the difficulties before the end of the year.

In the municipality of Jovellanos, one of the areas most affected by the recent power outages, 14 complaints were registered at the beginning of this week. Of these, only one—number 51002—corresponds to a new incident that day, while the rest are reports of solutions to previous complaints.



Thanks to the rapid response of the Electric Company’s Customer Service Office (OBE), which maintains two vehicles on daily duty to address outages, progress has been made in serving affected customers. The municipal director, Lázaro Peña Gendy, reported that intensive work has been underway since last month to repair the 52 damaged transformers that had accumulated in the area.

Currently, only 13 substations remain to be repaired, including the Gratitud substation, which has been out of service since November 26 and supplies approximately 2,403 customers. This substation and the other pending substations are already undergoing repair procedures. Peña Gendy also reported that the damage to the Gratitud substation, as well as other similar cases, was caused by acts of vandalism committed by unscrupulous individuals. The corresponding complaints have already been filed, and the relevant authorities are conducting an investigation. Although the electrical system situation in Jovellanos remains complex, as it is in the rest of the country, local authorities assure that with the systematic work being carried out, they project resolving most of the difficulties before the end of the year.

Written by Yannier Delgado Díaz.