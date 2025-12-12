13 de diciembre de 2025

Varadero Chef Wins Gaviota National Cooking Competition.

12 de diciembre de 2025

Richel Pérez Pasos, from Matanzas and representing the GRAND ASTON Varadero beach resort, was crowned the overall champion in the grand final of the first edition of the Sabor a Cuba National Cooking Competition, organized by the Gaviota business group and held at the Topes de Collantes resort complex.

Richel Pérez Pasos, from Matanzas, received his diploma as the winner of this first edition of Sabor a Cuba from Leandro Acosta. Photo: Taken from Gaviota Turismo’s Facebook page.

Young Pérez Pasos was crowned champion at the local competition held in Cuba’s main beach resort, where he showcased his culinary skills, beating Jesús Javier Águila Contreras and Elexis López Espinosa, from Cayo Santa María and Jardines del Rey, respectively.

Launched on December 9th, the competition represents another step by Gaviota in its mission to promote and safeguard traditional Cuban dishes, which need to continue to be shared in all their richness and variety.

                   Talent and creativity on display at this first edition of Sabor Cuba. Photo: Taken from Gaviota Turismo’s Facebook page.

Leandro Acosta Labrada, communications director, highlighted how, in the inspiring natural setting of Topes de Collantes, chefs and cooks from each Gaviota destination showcased their talent with the best of Cuban cuisine. Tradition, flavor, and creativity in every dish.

He stated that Sabor a Cuba (Taste of Cuba) is an integral part of Gaviota’s communications strategy and serves as an award recognizing the creativity and tradition of authentic Cuban cuisine.

                          Richel, in the center, along with the other two winners. Photo: Taken from Gaviota Turismo’s Facebook page.





He added that the event not only celebrates culinary talent but also strengthens our Nativa gastronomic brand and elevates the Gaviota Group’s dining experience.




Cuban Creole cuisine was declared a National Cultural Heritage in October 2019 for being part of the national identity and a metaphor for what the island represents as an ethnic melting pot.






