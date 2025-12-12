Nora: Fighting Through Film.
The historical film joins the list alongside great examples of the genre such as City in Red and Clandestines.
Nora, the latest film by Cuban director Roly Peña, premiered this Wednesday at the Sauto Theater in Matanzas, a National Monument, in the company of the province’s highest authorities and a significant representation of the people of Matanzas.
The film, nominated at the 46th Havana Film Festival, tells the story of Nora, a Cuban intelligence agent infiltrated into extremist organizations in Miami, who plays a double role to achieve her objective.
Regarding the film’s message, Roly Peña explained that its central theme is how to save the nation through a spirit of resilience in the face of the most adverse situations, representing more than one Nora—those who existed and those who follow in their footsteps.
Workers from the Ministry of the Interior in Matanzas shared their impressions of how the film so accurately combines espionage suspense with humanism and historical truth based on real events.
Regarding the film, the audience also noted that the skillful use of images and music, along with a well-intentioned script and performances, faithfully conveys the artistic values of a nation.
Reytel Oro Oliva, who plays Pablo, the foundation’s intrepid hitman, explained that his character’s boundless evil captivated him, while for Ingrid Lobaina, the preparation for the project itself helped her develop Nora’s emotions more genuinely.
At the end of the film screening, members of the technical and production team, as well as the main cast, distributed signed posters to workers from the Communist Party, the government, and the Ministry of the Interior in the province.
The film, which was very well received by those who visited the Matanzas National Park, was shot almost entirely in and around Matanzas, showcasing the province’s most outstanding hotels and natural landscapes.
This historical drama joins the ranks of other great examples of the genre, such as *Ciudad en Rojo* and *Clandestinos*, with a commitment to contributing to the ideological formation of new generations.
Written by Lizt Lauren García.