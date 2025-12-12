Nora: Fighting Through Film.

The historical film joins the list alongside great examples of the genre such as City in Red and Clandestines.



Nora, the latest film by Cuban director Roly Peña, premiered this Wednesday at the Sauto Theater in Matanzas, a National Monument, in the company of the province’s highest authorities and a significant representation of the people of Matanzas.



The film, nominated at the 46th Havana Film Festival, tells the story of Nora, a Cuban intelligence agent infiltrated into extremist organizations in Miami, who plays a double role to achieve her objective.



Regarding the film’s message, Roly Peña explained that its central theme is how to save the nation through a spirit of resilience in the face of the most adverse situations, representing more than one Nora—those who existed and those who follow in their footsteps.