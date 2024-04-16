La Rita de Cuba, tribute to a legend (+audio).

A charming, loquacious, very Cuban woman, Rita Montaner, la Única, la Rita de Cuba, passed away on April 17th, 1958 at the age of 57, leaving a huge cultural imprint and consolidating herself as one of the most beloved figures of the national artistic scene.

Possessing a chameleon-like vocal prowess, a charming personality and a manifest artistic exceptionality, Rita Aurelia Fulcida Montaner y Facenda, our unique and incomparable Rita Montaner, is one of the most sublime exponents of Cuba’s musical wealth.

Born on August 20th, 1900 in Guanabacoa and captivated by the representative influence of the European and Afro-Cuban cultures in this city, Montaner received from an early age a solid classical training in piano and singing and her Creole beauty, charisma and expertise, endowed her with a notorious rhythmic sense and an impressive soprano voice.

With the vibrant spontaneity of her being and the elegance that characterized her, she ventured into genres such as zarzuela, son, opera, operetta, popular music and theater, as well as in countless film and television productions, He also participated in numerous national and foreign film and television productions, where he graced with his voice the musical compositions of Moisés Simons, Ernesto Lecuona, Eliseo Grenet, Alejandro García Caturla, Gonzalo Roig and Sindo Garay, among other greats of the Antillean pentagram.

She also fascinated her admirers at the famous Tropicana cabaret and on stages in the United States, Spain, France, Venezuela, Argentina and Mexico with countless works from her repertoire, among which it is impossible to forget Así eres tú, bolero; Arrolla, comparsa; Ma Isabel (African tango); Tu boca, tango congo or the always iconic El manisero, Ay, mamá Inés and Siboney.

A charming, loquacious, very Cuban woman, Rita Montaner, the Unique, the Rita of Cuba, died on April 17th, 1958 at the age of 57, leaving a huge cultural imprint and consolidating herself as one of the most loved and respected figures of the national artistic scene.

