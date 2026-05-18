Martí Calls for a Gathering in Jovellanos.

The event is this Tuesday, organized by scholars and admirers of Martí’s work, who are eager to pay tribute to the Apostle of Independence.

This Tuesday, May 19th, the Municipal Directorate of Culture invites all the residents of Jovellanos to participate in the colloquium «José Martí: Law, Language, and Creation,» a space for reflection and homage to our National Hero.

The event will be an opportune moment to honor Martí’s memory and thought, delving into his life and work, which remain relevant in the formation of values and the defense of cultural identity.

Because we know well that, as Martí himself expressed: «Death is not real when the work of life has been well fulfilled.»

The event is this Tuesday, organized by scholars and lovers of Martí’s work, who do not miss the opportunity to pay tribute to the Apostle of Independence.