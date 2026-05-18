Varadero Governance Office Opens.

The Varadero Governance Office was inaugurated during the 44th International Tourism Fair. This initiative follows a similar one in Cayo Santa María.

The Gaviota Governance Office in Varadero is seen as a definitive step in the digital transformation of Cuban tourism. This initiative is designed to enhance the visitor experience through cutting-edge technological solutions.

«It is a significant step towards innovation and the digitalization of services in the destination,» stated the website of this business group, one of the four that manage hotel capacity in Cuba.

According to the publication, it is a smart ecosystem that will allow for real-time monitoring of occupancy, mobility, and security in the tourist area, optimizing decision-making and improving responsiveness to travelers’ needs.

The Varadero Governance Office was inaugurated during the 44th edition of the International Tourism Fair. This initiative follows a similar one in Cayo Santa María, where it is already «operating with very good results,» according to the press release.

With the extension of this model to Cuba’s main sun and beach destination, Gaviota confirms its commitment to «leading the sector’s recovery with 21st-century tools, advancements that promise to make Varadero a more efficient and excellence-oriented destination.» With hotels, travel agencies, marinas, transportation, and hotel supplies, Gaviota presents itself as a multi-purpose and versatile company that guarantees the best response to its clients’ needs.

With its 22 kilometers of beaches, crystal-clear waters, and rich history and indigenous culture, Varadero is the most popular and internationally renowned leisure destination in Cuba. It is also distinguished by its caves: Ambrosio, Calero, Saturno, Abono, Florencio, and Santa Catalina, the latter featuring unique rock formations known as «mushrooms.»

Founded on December 5th, 1887, this premier Cuban beach resort began its tourism boom in 1990 and now boasts some 60 hotels and over 23,106 rooms.

Photo: Taken from Gaviota Varadero.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta.