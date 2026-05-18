18 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

The Unsung Heroes of Matanzas Baseball.

18 de mayo de 2026 George Carlos Roger Suárez

 

The work of the maintenance staff often goes unnoticed by fans of our national sport.

The smooth running of baseball games in our national tournaments relies on the combined efforts of several people, including scorers, checkers, umpires, and maintenance personnel.

 

At Victoria de Girón Stadium, the workers who perform this noble task are responsible for ensuring the field is in the best possible condition for playing.

 

While many of us arrive just before the games start and leave as soon as the last out is recorded, their work begins early in the morning. They mark the diamond, water the infield and outfield grass, and fill any uneven areas with clay before the games. Once the cry of «Play ball!» is heard, they change their daily routines and become ball retrievers, a vital task in the effort to recover as many balls as possible.

When everyone leaves and the noise of the game fades, they return to review the plays for the next game.

Just as writing is both satisfying and necessary for a journalist and driving is for a driver, for these unsung heroes it is vital that their field, where the players spend so many hours, is in the best possible condition.

If many sports facilities in Cuba are functional and continue to provide services today, it is thanks to the work of these invisible men.

 

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