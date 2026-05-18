Samy Benítez Joins Matanzas’ Roster.

“My goal is to stay focused, rely on my speed, which is my main weapon, and vary my pitches to give the team the best.”

Granma native pitcher Sammy Benítez is already focused on his new challenge as a reinforcement for the Matanzas Crocodiles in the Cuban Baseball League.

The right-hander stated that he began his preparation as soon as the National Series ended, after learning of the Matanzas coaching staff’s interest.

“I had already spoken with Coach Jonder Martínez, who told me I could be one of the team’s reinforcements. Since the National Series ended, I’ve been preparing physically and mentally to arrive in top condition for the championship,” the pitcher explained.

Pitching coach Jonder Martínez recently highlighted the pitcher’s physical attributes and potential, considering him a key player capable of providing stability to the Matanzas staff. Benítez responded to these assessments with composure and a focus on his performance on the field.

«My goal is to stay focused, rely on my velocity, which is my main weapon, and vary my pitches to give the team the best,» stated the right-hander, who has already joined the national champions’ training camp.

The pitcher also emphasized the positive atmosphere he’s found within the team. He commented that the adaptation has been quick thanks to his prior relationships with several Matanzas players, with whom he played on previous Cuban national teams. «So far, everything has been perfect,» he affirmed.

Benítez arrives in the Elite League with a wide repertoire on the mound. In addition to his fastball, which ranges between 93 and 94 miles per hour, he also works on his sinker, changeup, slider, curveball, and split finger pitches—tools he hopes will make him one of Matanzas’ key players during the tournament.