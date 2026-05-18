Matanzas Prepares to Celebrate Legal Workers’ Day.

Activities will begin on Monday, June 1st, at 10:00 a.m. at the Jurists’ Social Center.

From June 1st to 11th, Matanzas will host a diverse program of events for Legal Workers’ Day. The Board of Directors of the National Union of Jurists of Cuba in the province has organized a program that includes meetings, open sessions, and a refresher course.

The activities will begin on Monday, June 1st, at 10:00 a.m. at the Jurists’ Social Center with a meeting for law students, legal technicians, and young lawyers.

The following day, at the same location, a meeting will be held for legal advisors and consultants.

On Wednesday, the third of this month, an open session of the Commercial Law and Economic and Financial Law chapters will take place, focusing on the theme: New Economic Actors: Challenges in Economic Development.

On Thursday, the Procedural Law and Criminal Sciences chapter will hold its session, discussing the latest developments in this type of procedural law and its impact on conflict resolution, as well as new developments in Criminal Procedural Law.

On the ninth and tenth, a refresher course on the new subjects of Commercial Law will be offered.

Furthermore, the Provincial Board of Directors reports that the Executive Directorates and local branches in each territory will carry out their own activities to celebrate the occasion. This day recognizes the work of those who contribute to strengthening the rule of law in Cuba.