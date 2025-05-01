Matanceros protagonize a gesture of defiance in the face of imperial difficulties and threats (+photos, videos and audio).

Regarding this Yumurian parade, which lasted a little more than two hours, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party, commented that the Matancero threw down the social engineering campaign to sabotage the proletariat’s celebration in the Greater of the Antilles.

…ONLINE VIDEO

An unquestionable gesture of defiance in the face of the difficulties and imperial threats and of confidence in the improvement of our socialist model along the path of efficiency, was carried out by more than 452 thousand Matanzas residents on May Day, when they defiantly marched in their thirteen municipalities, including the beach resort of Varadero.

…ONLINE VIDEO

In the capital city of the province paraded the 18 unions representing the more than 210,000 members of the labor movement here, responsible for programs of national interest such as tourism, oil, energy and agriculture.

…ONLINE VIDEO

Regarding this parade in the capital city, which lasted a little more than two hours, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of the economic-productive department, commented that the parade in Matanzas brought to naught the social engineering campaign to sabotage the proletariat’s celebration in Cuba.

The people of Matanzas demonstrated that in open defiance of imperial threats they are betting on the future of the socialist social system. Today we saw joy and loyalty, an expression of unity to the revolutionary principles that Fidel conceptualized a day like today 25 years ago, for his sense of the historical moment.

…ONLINE VIDEO

Broche Lorenzo pointed out that Matanzas assumes a transcendental role in the economic framework of the nation and emphasized that elements of recovery can be appreciated, especially of initiatives and intelligence to face the challenges with the same enthusiasm with which they paraded this May 1st, undoubtedly, a day of joy.

…ONLINE VIDEO

In the celebration of the International Workers’ Day in Matanzas, presided over the tribune the chief of the Central Army, Major General Raúl Villar Kessel; the Minister of Foreign Trade, Oscar Pérez Oliva, as well as the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in the territory and a representation of French trade unionists, other leaders and a representation of the Heroes of Labor of the Republic of Cuba.

…ONLINE AUDIO

…ONLINE VIDEO

Photos by Félix González.

Written by José Miguel Solís.