Matanzas faces a surge in arbovirus infections.

In recent weeks, health authorities in the province of Matanzas have reported a worrying increase in cases of arboviruses, especially dengue, which has generated an epidemiological alert in several municipalities such as Cárdenas, Perico, Jovellanos, and the capital city.

The resurgence coincides with increased rainfall and high temperatures, ideal conditions for the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the main vector of the disease. Representatives from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) urge people to intensify vector control efforts to eliminate breeding sites and promote educational campaigns on dengue prevention.

However, difficulties in accessing resources such as fuel for fumigations and a lack of sufficient personnel to cover all affected areas persist.