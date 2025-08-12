Matanzas faces a surge in arbovirus infections.
The outbreak coincides with increased rainfall and high temperatures, ideal conditions for the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the main vector of the disease.
In recent weeks, health authorities in the province of Matanzas have reported a worrying increase in cases of arboviruses, especially dengue, which has generated an epidemiological alert in several municipalities such as Cárdenas, Perico, Jovellanos, and the capital city.
The resurgence coincides with increased rainfall and high temperatures, ideal conditions for the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the main vector of the disease. Representatives from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) urge people to intensify vector control efforts to eliminate breeding sites and promote educational campaigns on dengue prevention.
However, difficulties in accessing resources such as fuel for fumigations and a lack of sufficient personnel to cover all affected areas persist.
One of the main challenges is the reluctance of some citizens to cooperate with health inspections, which makes outbreak control difficult. Therefore, an urgent call is being made to the public, with the premise that dengue prevention depends largely on the active participation of the community.
Clinical surveillance is being strengthened in the province’s hospitals due to the increase in patients with feverish symptoms. The epidemiological situation in Matanzas is part of a national surge in arbovirus infections, as confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) in its recent reports. Sector managers and specialists urge people to seek medical attention immediately at the first symptoms, such as high fever, headache, muscle aches, or skin rashes.
Written by Dunia Bermúdez.