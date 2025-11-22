New Product Launches at FitCuba 2026.

Originally scheduled for its usual month of May, the 44th edition of the FitCuba 2026 International Tourism Fair will take place at the Plaza América Convention Center.

One of the most significant moments of the 44th edition of the FitCuba 2026 International Tourism Fair will be the expected opening of the Sol Hicacos Varadero hotel, the fourth property under the brand in this resort town.



The hotel, originally named Turquesa 27 years ago, will be inaugurated in the area where Meliá International concentrates the majority of its rooms. It has now been refurbished to meet global standards for a four-star establishment, according to Cuban representative Eulalia Llópiz Ávila.



Located in one of the best stretches of this renowned sun and beach destination, «all areas of the hotel are currently undergoing renovations, including its 264 rooms, with a complete transformation of the bathrooms, woodwork, furniture, and minimalist decor,» she explained.



“We are currently undergoing extensive renovations to the buffet, the Guantanamera ranch, and the bars, and we will have a high-standard kitchen, all with the aim of offering the best services, so that Sol Hicacos Varadero will illuminate the peninsula,” added Llópiz Ávila.

Meliá did not rule out the possibility of opening part of the hotel at some point during the 2025/2026 peak tourist season, the period from November to April when the western province of Matanzas sees the greatest influx of foreign visitors.

This hotel will join three others in the same group: Sol Varadero Beach, Sol Caribe Beach, and Sol Palmeras, the property with which Meliá established itself in Cuba, a prime example of the finest tourism developed in this nation.

In this way, Meliá will have eleven hotels in Varadero, out of the more than 30 it operates in Cuba, where it has established itself as the company with the most hotels and a true lover of a country it continues to consider the jewel of the Caribbean. The Matanzas resort area is also enhanced by the Meliá Las Américas and Meliá Varadero, two all-inclusive resorts that, along with Sol Palmeras, are the only ones belonging to the Spanish company to win the Playa Azul award in the National Vanguard category for their economic, labor, and social achievements in 2024.

Scheduled for its usual month of May, the 44th edition of the FitCuba 2026 International Tourism Fair will take place at the Plaza América Convention Center and will be dedicated to sun and beach tourism, with Canada as the guest of honor.

Photo taken from Eulalia Llópiz’s Facebook page. Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.