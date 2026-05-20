20 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Product Promotion and Commercialization Fair in Varadero

20 de mayo de 2026 Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán

Varadero. – A Product Promotion and Commercialization Fair with state and private actors will take place next month at the Plaza América Convention Center, in Cuba’s main resort town.

 

Businesspeople, entrepreneurs, representatives of MSMEs, projects, and self-employed workers are invited to participate in a space designed to boost local economic development and strengthen the link between producers, service providers, and the community.

 

Among the forum’s objectives are offering a platform for exhibition, promotion, and commercialization for all economic actors, facilitating networking, experience exchange, and visibility for their products and services in a high-traffic tourist environment such as Varadero.

 

«If you have a product or service that adds value to the tourism sector and you wish to make it known, this is your space,» suggests the call, published on the Facebook profile of the Plaza América Convention Center.

 

The announcement lists as benefits of the business gathering: high commercial visibility in one of the country’s most important tourist zones, access to a diverse audience (national and international tourists, local community, and potential commercial allies), live demonstrations, tastings, and direct sales.

 

It also promotes advantages such as free promotion of the exhibitor and their products on our digital platforms and event promotional materials, as well as possibilities for establishing strategic alliances for future collaborations.

 

The quintessential venue for prominent events such as the International Tourism Fair, Varadero Gourmet Festival, congresses, and other gatherings, Plaza América will celebrate 29 years since its opening on May 25.

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