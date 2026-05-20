Jovellanos Honors Martí with Colloquium of Word and Memory

On the afternoon of May 19, the Uver Solís Art Gallery became a solemn setting to remember the Apostle. At the very hour he fell at Dos Ríos, the Colloquium «José Martí: Law, Language, and Creation» opened — a space that transcended the academic to become a rite of evocation and commitment.

The presentations offered diverse perspectives: Dr. Abel Guerra Rodríguez evoked the human Martí, marked by ailments that transformed into creative force; Lic. Hubert Correa Almeida highlighted the musicality and justice of Martí’s verb, turned into a compass for the Americas; while Lic. Alicia González Domínguez and Dr. Osvaldo Álvarez Torres reaffirmed the enduring relevance of his legacy in the Jovellanos community.

The gathering closed with a proposal to found a society of intellectuals and local representatives, conceived as a space for shared wisdom and action for the common good.

In Jovellanos, Martí rode again — not on a battle steed, but in the living memory of his people, who raise him as an altar of thought and poetry.