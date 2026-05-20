20 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Jovellanos Honors Martí with Colloquium of Word and Memory

20 de mayo de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

On the afternoon of May 19, the Uver Solís Art Gallery became a solemn setting to remember the Apostle. At the very hour he fell at Dos Ríos, the Colloquium «José Martí: Law, Language, and Creation» opened — a space that transcended the academic to become a rite of evocation and commitment.

The presentations offered diverse perspectives: Dr. Abel Guerra Rodríguez evoked the human Martí, marked by ailments that transformed into creative force; Lic. Hubert Correa Almeida highlighted the musicality and justice of Martí’s verb, turned into a compass for the Americas; while Lic. Alicia González Domínguez and Dr. Osvaldo Álvarez Torres reaffirmed the enduring relevance of his legacy in the Jovellanos community.

The gathering closed with a proposal to found a society of intellectuals and local representatives, conceived as a space for shared wisdom and action for the common good.

In Jovellanos, Martí rode again — not on a battle steed, but in the living memory of his people, who raise him as an altar of thought and poetry.

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