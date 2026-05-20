Reborn as a Family

At the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists of Matanzas, the two-person, family-oriented exhibition «Creative Rebirth» took place, which, through the healing of the soul via the art of doll-making, demonstrates the unique power of human creativity.

The exhibition features Rita de la Caridad Díaz Muñoz and Yamilé Ramos Díaz — mother and daughter who have been linked to the association for many years — presenting different pieces made with textiles, recycled paper, and thread.

These works reflect the natural beauty of life and commitment to the planet: children playing, the family grandmother, household pets, the warmth of one’s own home, as well as reasons to soar.

The use of techniques such as fake patchwork, quilling, and kirigami allowed for a better interpretation of ideas with the incorporation of a more vibrant color palette and a more delicate finish.

For the more experienced artisan, Rita de la Caridad, this exhibition was born from her particular need to heal, while for Yamilé, it was important to give another use to disposable everyday objects.

Through such handmade pieces, the creators convey a distinctive seal within the artisan guild, where beauty does not require sophisticated materials, but rather tools such as patience and love for artistic work.