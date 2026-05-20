Commemoration of the 131st Anniversary of José Martí’s Fall in Combat (+photos)

JOVELLANOS.- Presided over by Matanzas Party official Yakelín Vergara Jorge, the ceremony for the 131st anniversary of the fall in combat of our National Hero José Martí was held in this municipality.

The gathering brought together authorities, students, and workers in a solemn tribute.

The chosen venue was the Pedro Betancourt General Teaching Hospital, an emblematic institution of the territory, where the enduring relevance of Martí’s ideals and his example of devotion to the Homeland were highlighted. The presence of pioneers and young people reaffirmed the historical continuity of his ideas.

During the day, cultural performances and recitations were heard, along with the placement of floral offerings.

The commemoration underscored the unity of the Matanzas people and their commitment to the defense of the Revolution and national sovereignty.

The ceremony concluded with the reaffirmation of the Martí motto: «To honor, honors,» accompanied by the hashtags that summarize the spirit of the day: #LaPatriaSeDefiende #MatancerosEnVictoria.