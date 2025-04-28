Territorial Defense Day is held in Pedro Betancourt

Under the strategic concept of the All People’s War, the celebration of the Territorial Defense Day reflects the historical and collective commitment of the largest Antillean Island.

With the aim of reinforcing the country’s preparedness and response capacity to possible crises or external aggressions, multiple strategic exercises and educational activities took place in this municipality as part of the Territorial Defense Day.

After the usual tour of the highest political and governmental authorities to verify the effective performance of the local organizations and entities, shooting practices, evacuation drills, first aid sessions and other initiatives contributed to the training of the inhabitants.

Likewise, Royslán Cámbara Sosa, president of the municipal Defense Council, in an act of patriotic-revolutionary reaffirmation, underlined the deep commitment of the people to the principles of justice and independence, while stressing the importance of historical continuity and the unity and determination necessary to face contemporary challenges.

The meeting was also headed by Yonel Estrada Ramírez, vice president of the municipal Defense Council; Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo González Quesada, chief of Combative Preparation of the Military Region and Rodolfo Ruiz Rojas, president of the Defense Council of the head of the territory, among other officials of the Betancourt military structure and leaders of the political and mass organizations.

Photos: Facebook profiles of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power and Yaneris Pérez Souza, local secretary of the Federation of Cuban Women.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.