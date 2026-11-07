The Good Work of Doctor Yenisleydi González

Although still young, Doctor Yenisleydis González Tadeo sometimes wishes she had the gift of omnipresence to share without shocks or setbacks her role as a mother and pediatric doctor.

She carries on her shoulders the upbringing and education of two children, along with her passion for a medical specialty that demands much sacrifice and dedication.

Since her graduation back in 2019, she has been part of the team of specialists at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital. It was while in the last year of her degree during the vertical internship that she decided on pediatrics.

The young doctor always appreciates the training her teachers gave her. From that accumulated wisdom, added to her constant studies, she manages to intuit each ailment of the children.

In her beginnings, once with the title of specialist in Pediatrics, she began her journey in the institution through Ward A until she joined the infants’ ward.

She recognizes that it is an area where care must be strict, providing meticulous follow-up to each patient.

«You have to be alert all the time because a child can be fine now and five minutes later be dehydrated.»

The physician explains that sometimes, faced with the mother’s desperation, information about the child’s ailments is omitted, hence the need for constant vigilance and monitoring.

She praises the medical team of the ward, where close teamwork is appreciated, from the doctors to the nurses and the secretaries.

Although she confesses that as a girl she wanted to be a radio announcer, it was her love for medicine that finally prevailed.

Much has to do with that quality of hers of helping people, doing good, and giving the best of herself every day.

It is also worth noting that one still finds in her those gifts of a communicator par excellence, managing to express her ideas with clarity and excellent manners.

For her, the Pediatric Hospital represents continuous improvement.

The humanism and sensitivity that characterize her are evident in the loving treatment toward the little ones she attends every day, especially because they are infants.

Faced with the shortages of supplies, she confesses that sometimes she feels some impotence, because «how much more could be done if we had the necessary medications,» she expresses with some pain.

But despite that, Yenisleydis always finds some alternative to achieve the prompt recovery of the little ones, being many more the times when the infants’ recovery is achieved.

Then she feels a sensation of satisfaction and fullness that becomes greater once at home, when she feels the loving embrace of her children.