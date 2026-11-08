Exhibition of the Month Dedicated to Pedro Vera at the Unión de Reyes Museum

Unión de Reyes – An exhibition of personal objects belonging to the remembered playwright and theater director from Unión de Reyes, Pedro Jesús Vera González-Quevedo, is part of the exhibition of the month at the Juan Gualberto Gómez museum in this territory.

The initiative pays tribute to the artist on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of his birth, which occurred on October 23, 1952, and proposes an approach to his life and career through belongings that preserve part of his personal and artistic history.

Among the items exhibited are personal photographs, garments, and gifts he received, as well as other objects linked to his life.

Pedro Vera was the founder and director of Teatro D’Sur, a group created in 1980, from which he developed extensive work as an actor, director, playwright, and trainer of new generations of artists.

Those interested in learning more about the life of this distinguished theater artist can visit the Juan Gualberto Gómez museum throughout the month and enjoy this exhibition, which contributes to preserving the memory of a figure linked to the cultural history of Unión de Reyes.

Photo by the author