The Romantic Enchantment of the Matanzas Symphony Under the Baton of Milagros Monier Ribeaux

The Matanzas Symphony Orchestra, under the inspiring baton of Milagros Monier Ribeaux, seduced the audience present at the José White Concert Hall with a select program of classical scores from European Romanticism.

The musical line chosen for her evaluation exercise as guest conductor included the A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture by German Felix Mendelssohn; the Unfinished Symphony by Austrian Franz Schubert; and the Hungarian Dance No. 5 by German Johannes Brahms.

The conductor managed to create with the Matanzas musicians an atmosphere of enchantment that bewitched the audience present.

Monier Ribeaux, a graduate and professor of the ISA, possesses an extensive career in the Symphony and Chamber orchestras of Holguín, in addition to her relevant gifts for choral direction manifested, among others, with the Vocal Monier group.

As for the interpretations, the Matanzas Symphony in the A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture managed to transport those present to the world of fairies that inspired Mendelssohn, combining the harmonious language of the string, wind, and percussion instruments in Monier’s vision.

As for the Unfinished Symphony, the emphasis on giving it a lyrical impulse within the dramatic structure of the complex score was felt.

As a closing, Monier prompted in the Yumurino musicians the achievement of the vigor and joy of this composition, which «transforms the intimate drama of the gypsy band into a great orchestral celebration,» as the critics note.

In the audience were Osbel Marrero Acosta, provincial director of Culture; Olga Blanco, president of the UNEAC Musicians Association and director of the Provincial Music and Entertainment Center and the Concert Hall, along with guests from other provinces.

It is worth highlighting the respect that exists toward the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra, currently directed by Indira Ramos Matalón, evidenced in its continuous selection over the years for the graduation and evaluation exercises of the highest musical category.

The first to choose the Yumurino group for that crucial exercise was the famous orchestra conductor Zenaida Castro Romeu.