Day-to-Day Life in a Pediatric Hospital

A medical institution is one of those places where no one can even imagine the many stories that unfold inside. And if it is a health center dedicated to the care of the little ones, then feelings and emotions spring forth with more force.

At the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital, great feats occur every day that often remain anonymous; that is why the mother Heili Cabré Castellanos does not hide herself to thank the medical and nursing team of Ward I who attend to her little daughter.

On more than one occasion she has come to this facility, and she already feels that an almost filial bond unites her with the doctors and nurses.

The mother appreciates the good treatment and care for her little daughter, who is progressing satisfactorily from her illness.

In a cubicle beyond, the young mother Lilian Rosa also thanks the careful attention of the physicians, always attentive to her little Sadiel Alejandro.

She hopes to return home soon, and although the situation is difficult with medical supplies, she recognizes the dedication of the staff in favor of the patients’ recovery.

«They make magic, because they manage to save lives and the recovery of the sick, despite the lack of medicines along with so many other indispensable things. But they overcome that scarcity, and it is admirable.»

At another moment of the day, Yurmila García needs to see the director of the medical institution, and the young doctor Anaelis Santana obligingly agrees to learn of this grandmother’s concern.

Her grandson is one of the many patients admitted, and the management always remains open to receive any statement or observation from relatives that contributes to perfecting the service.

In the Surgery ward, the young doctor Yanitza Collazo, a second-year resident in Pediatric Surgery, has just received the shift and reviews her patients, thus learning about each child’s progress.

The cleaning team also contributes to improving the hospital’s image; although the staff is not sufficient, they can be seen in the different areas of the center contributing to hygiene and offering a better image, which represents a challenge for all the workers and for which they work every day.