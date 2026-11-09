10 de noviembre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Cardinal Aspects of the New General Housing Law (I)

9 de noviembre de 2026 Dr. Osvaldo M. Álvarez Torres

The new Law establishes and regulates the ways in which the State makes real and effective people’s right to adequate housing and to a safe and healthy habitat, with criteria of climate resilience and energy efficiency.

 

Among the main modifications to the previous Law are:

 

The right to own up to two homes is recognized, without prejudice to being the holder of one for rest or summer vacation.

There is equity and inclusion with a gender and intersectional approach, legal protection, contribution, and subsidy.

The State promotes the construction of housing through own effort.

Forms of state management and own effort are established, as well as housing cooperatives, micro-brigades, MSMEs, real estate agencies, and others.

State barren lots are granted under the condition of perpetual surface right through payment, and transfer is prohibited, except for mortis causa transmission.

Investments will be made in construction, purchase and sale, donation, exchange, inheritance, usufruct, commodatum, leasing, and other legal acts.

Autor

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